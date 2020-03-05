With 51 percent of the town’s 19,476 eligible voters casting ballots in the presidential primary March 3, the results reflected state-wide trends.
The day brought out few Republicans – the ones who bothered to vote overwhelmingly supported President Donald Trump. He took 949 votes, or 11 percent of the Republicans voting, to Bill Weld’s 117. There were 1,111 people casting Republicans ballots and the other two candidates received only a scattering of votes.
On the Democratic ballot, Joe Biden pulled out a win that surprised many political pundits. Milton echoed the rest of the state in making Biden the big winner of the night.
It was Biden 3,.492 to Elizabeth Warren 1,937. Bernie Sanders came in third with 1,545. Michael Bloomberg was fourth with 1,205 votes.
Former Milton resident Deval Patrick took 38 votes. Amy Klobuchar polled 132. Pete Buttigieg took 212 votes. Others received a scattering of votes.
There were 8,737 people casting Democratic votes.
Town Clerk Susan Galvin posted the unofficial results on the town’s website as soon as the tabulation was complete. She finished calling the count about 10:30 p.m. as the vote from Precinct 3 rolled into town hall.
Precinct 10 had the lowest voting percentage at 45 percent and Precinct 2 had the highest percent at 57 percent.
