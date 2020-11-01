Milton is accepting requests for proposals (RFPs) from those who might want to purchase the former Kidder building on 101 Blue Hills Pkwy.
This historic building, which formerly was the Kidder Branch Library, has been the home of Discovery Schoolhouse and Milton Early Childhood Alliance (MECA) for the past decade.
Brian Scheff, founder and executive director of Discovery Schoolhouse, said his group “absolutely” plans to submit an RFP for the property.
“Our plan is to be the successful bidder for the property, and we think we can do it,” said Scheff in an email on Oct. 28, adding that he was still working to digest the requirements listed in it.
The town officially opened the bidding period on the property on Oct. 28 and final proposals are due on Dec. 1, according to the posting on the town website.
