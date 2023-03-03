At a conference a few years back, a motivational speaker gave each participant a measuring tape.
Milton’s consolidated facilities director, Bill Ritchie, followed instructions, marked his age on the tape, and then marked the average life expectancy for a man of about 76 years.
“That was a real awakening for me,” said Ritchie, who was about 64 at the time.
Holding an imaginary tape measure, he continued, “This part is gone. This is what’s left.”
“The message was get off your butt and start doing the things you want to do because time is running out,” he concluded.
Ritchie, now a “young 66,” said that revelation played into his recent decision to retire on April 30.
In a recent interview, Ritchie said he’s enjoyed working in the construction industry for more than 40 years, including the last 23 years in Milton working in facilities.
During this time, he has helped with the school department’s major building project in the 2000s, been the first head of the consolidated department, helped Milton address COVID, and promoted green energy and solar in the town.
“Work is great, but time is time and there’s only so much of it. It’s time to start enjoying family and friends,” Ritchie said.
Ritchie was working as a facilities director for a private industry when he saw a job in the newspaper that involved a revamp of all six of Milton’s public schools.
The work satisfied his love of learning new things but brought with it crushing 60 hour work weeks.
“It was the biggest public school project around. It was exciting to get offered that position to be part of it,” he said. “You’d never get that education in college, I can tell you that.”
