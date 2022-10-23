It’s official. Glenn Pavlicek is back in an interim appointment to his former position as assistant superintendent for business affairs for the Milton Public Schools.
Pavlicek takes over the role from Amy Dexter, who took over his post after he retired in December 2020.
Dexter has returned to Town Hall as finance director, a different title than she held as town accountant but with many of the same responsibilities and the same office.
School Committee members offered congratulations all around as it made the appointment of Pavlicek on Oct. 12.
Chair Ada Rosmarin thanked Dexter for her “detailed and transparent” work through the pandemic dealing with the alphabet soup of federal and state grant programs that carried with them differing requirements.
Rosmarin called Pavlicek “a respected member of the Milton community” and expressed “gratitude and appreciation” to him for stepping back into the role.
Dexter thanked the committee for supporting her in the role.
Pavlicek was not present at the Zoom meeting.
Pavlicek, a music aficionado, holds master’s and doctorate degrees from Northeastern University in mathematics and previously was a professor at Bridgewater State University.
**
It looks like the rededication of Hon. M. Joseph Manning Community Park on the East Milton deck won’t take place until spring.
Select Board member Richard Wells said that was the recommendation of the general meeting with the East Milton Neighborhood Association and the Milton Chamber of Commerce.
“The grass needs time to come in and they would like to have the 2022 Joe Manning Civil Awards at that ceremony as well,” Wells said.
He added the event will now likely be held in late April or early May.
**
Town Moderator Bob Hiss made a non sequitur revelation at a recent remote Select Board meeting.
He said that Town Administrator Nicholas Milano, who is growing a beard, was “looking like a young Abe Lincoln. I was kind of struck by that.”
He was in the middle of talking about the warrant article at the time.
