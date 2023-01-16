Deputy Fire Chief Brian Linehan has left the firehouse.
After almost 40 years with the Milton Fire Department, Linehan has officially retired.
He was the selectmen’s first choice for chief in 2009 but then withdrew his name from consideration. The position went to Jack Grant.
Select Board members wished him well and recognized his long and distinguished service to the town and the department.
Linehan is a graduate of Milton High School and became a deputy chief in 1992.
Select Board member Richard Wells noted that Linehan followed his father’s footsteps in entering the force and has two sons who are now with the department.
Select Board Chair Arthur Doyle said that he appreciated Linehan’s “high standard of performance” and high level of leadership.
Linehan started with the department in 1983 and has been deputy fire chief for 17 years.
He holds an associate's degree in fire science from Massasoit Community College, a bachelor’s degree in fire science from Salem State College, and a master’s degree in public administration from Framingham State College.
**
At a recent meeting, Conservation Commission member Tom Palmer was lamenting some of the White Pine trees that will come down for the construction of the sixth residential building at Winter Valley.
Palmer said that historically those types of old trees were extremely valuable for the Royal Navy and asked if they could be sold.
Member Todd Hamilton said that they will likely be put into a wood chipper instead because moving them to another location is so costly.
“Pine is good wood,” Palmer replied.
Palmer’s account was confirmed in several websites that said that White Pine was set aside for the Royal Navy in the 1600s.
The wood was strong, flexible and lightweight, perfect for making enormous masts.
The first major industry in the Colonies was the export of white pine trees for the Royal Navy.
**
The Local Historic Study Committee, which has been toiling away under the direction of Chair Larry Lawfer, will get to toil a little longer.
The Select Board approved an extension of the committee until June 30 and reappointed the four members whose terms were set to expire before then.
Select Board Chair Arthur Doyle said the committee is wrapping up its recommendation to come before the annual Town Meeting for a vote. It also anticipates some follow up work.
The members whose appointments were extended to June 30 are Lawfer, Ryan McClain, William Mullen, and Mallory Walsh.
The remaining members are: Andrew Hoffman, Thomas McGrath, and Doug Scibeck.
For more on this story in print or online.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.