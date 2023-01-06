The former members of the Town Government Study Committee (TGSC) were recognized with a gift by Moderator Bob Hiss and Mike Zullas, who was chair of the Select Board, when the committee was sunsetted about three years ago.
“It never occurred to us that it would take three years for us to hand them out,” Zullas said. “It’s nice to be able to give some recognition to people who worked very hard and made a real impact on town government.”
Those present were Maritta Cronin (for her late husband John Cronin), Rick Neely, Kerry White, Peter Mullin, Kathy Fagan, Annemarie Fagan, Katie Conlon, Leroy Walker. Elliott Hays (for his late dad Ted Hays), and Philip Mathews.
Other recipients were Andrea Gordon (who was to receive it on behalf of her late husband Marvin Gordon), Rob Gatnik, Ewan Innes, Mike Joyce, and Mary McNamara.
Congratulations all around to Town Administrator Nicholas Milano and his wife and Milton native Elizabeth (Duggan) on the birth of their second son, Andrew Gabriel, who joins older brother Ryan.
It was sweet to hear the sounds of a newborn crying in the background at Milano’s home during a recent remote meeting.
Here’s wishing for lots of sleep in the New Year.
It was a timely response but only to say they needed more time to give a better one.
That was the case with Massachusetts Department of Transportation’s (MassDOT) message to Town Administrator Nicholas Milano dated Dec. 8.
The Select Board had sent a list of questions and concerns to the planned rotary at the intersection of Route 28 (Randolph Avenue) and Chickatawbut Road after an Oct. 27 public hearing.
The letter from Michael J. O’Dowd, MassDOT’s director of major projects, noted that it would like to provide a “properly detailed response” to the Select Board’s “many comments.”
“Unfortunately, it is going to take more time than that to gather all the feedback we received from the public hearing, do further information gathering, and provide detailed responses to all commenters. We are working through that process now,” O’Dowd wrote.
He invited further questions or comments to be sent to Project Manager Josh Bartus at 617-620-3705 or Joshua.bartus@state.ma.us.
After all the hubbub around appointments to committees this year, some have actually been made.
The Master Plan Implementation Committee has new members in Regina Campbell-Malone, whom many remember from her run for the School Committee last spring, and Warren Lizio, who works in property management.
