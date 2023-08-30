The Select Board will now set aside an additional six minutes to hear from the public at each meeting following a vote at its Aug. 8 meeting.
The unanimous vote increased the time from 15 minutes to 21 minutes, which with a three-minute per person limit, is an increase from five to seven people.
While not required, there has been public participation in meetings of public boards in Milton for decades. The issue for some board members is when it takes up so much of the meeting that the boards and committees have a hard time getting through the work listed on the agenda.
It is sometimes complicated in hybrid meetings when the line of those wishing to speak isn’t obvious since there are people on Zoom as well as those in the room.
Select Board member Erin Bradley said the extension was a good compromise while Select Board member Ben Zoll encouraged people who share the same views to choose a spokesperson they can stand behind.
Select Board member Roxanne Musto said that listening to residents is a key role of board members.
Members encouraged residents to write in on topics of concern and reassured them that they read all letters and emails.
**
Select Board member Richard Wells slipped into his first meeting as a remote participant since June 27 when he walked in protest of what he called “a lack of decorum” on the part of member Erin Bradley.
Bradley has apologized twice for the language she used at a previous meeting and has been in attendance at each meeting since then.
Wells had called for her to resign and said he would not attend meetings where she was in attendance.
Wells said he decided to attend the meeting on Aug. 8 via Zoom after he received “no fewer than 20 phone calls” urging him to return.
Wells said he still feels that rudeness has no place in public meetings but felt he owed it to the people who elected him and public employees to again attend meetings.
“They’re trusting you to represent the best interests of the town,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.