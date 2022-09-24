Milton has partnered with Curry College to provide jobs for students under the college’s federal work study community service program.
Assistant Town Administrator Paige Eppolito said the Council on Aging, Cemetery, and Parks and Recreation Departments will be taking part in the program this year.
Students will work five to 10 hours a week as part of a direct service component to benefit Milton residents.
“We will hopefully have those filled for the academic year,” Eppolito said.
She said that next year, the Milton Public Library and the Planning Department hope to also take part.
Select Board member Richard Wells thanked Curry President Kenneth Quigley for the plan that improved the quality of life for residents and his students.
Select Board Chair Arthur Doyle recommended a formal letter be sent to Quigley thanking him for his collaboration with the town.
Plans for a rededication ceremony of the Hon. M. Joseph Manning Community Park in the East Milton Deck are in the works.
A total transformation of the area that sits over the Expressway has been a painful process with some pretty nice looking results.
Included in the work are significant roadway design and safety measures that aren’t so easy to see.
MassDOT does not plan to organize a formal rededication, but Select Board member Richard Wells agreed at the board’s Sept. 7 meeting to take the lead on making it happen.
The park is named after Manning, who served three decades in the state legislature, representing Milton and Randolph in the 7th Norfolk District.
Manning, who died in 2015, was a Milton native and a Marine veteran of World War II.
He served on the town’s board of assessors and was a Town Meeting member and a former Milton Park Commissioner.
For more on this story in print or online.
