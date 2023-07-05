The town’s Engineering Department recently had three new employees start. They have joined Town Engineer Marina Fernandes and Allan Bishop, who handles the town’s GIS tools.
Jack Turner joins the department as environmental coordinator and holds a degree from the University of Massachusetts Amherst in environmental science.
Turner did a stormwater internship with the Department of Public Works in Arlington and worked for a stormwater compliance company.
He has also done stints as a brand ambassador for a brewery and tried his hand at teaching as a math interventionist in the Newton Public Schools.
Turner said he is passionate about working on environmental issues and climate change, of which stormwater is a big component.
“I’m excited to be here,” he said.
Sky Berube, a recent graduate of the University of Massachusetts Dartmouth, will take on the post of assistant Civil Engineer.
Berube, one of a small group of students who worked on a senior capstone project at Milton Landing, is from Dartmouth and graduated from Greater Bedford Vocational High School.
“I enjoyed working with Marina and the others during the senior capstone. I want to broaden my experience and learn about working in the public sector,” he said.
Anette Swenson, a recent Milton High School graduate, will be doing her second summer internship with the department.
