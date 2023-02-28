Select Board member Roxanne Musto is asking for the packets of information that are available to members at their meetings to be made available to the general public as well.
“It’s another way to be transparent,” she said at a recent meeting.
Town Administrator Nicholas Milano said the practice varies from town to town.
It was done in Medfield, where he served as assistant town administrator just before coming to Milton.
Milano said he was happy to do that “if that’s the will of the board.”
Other board members wanted to make sure that any item that is a draft, not a final presentation, be clearly marked as such so that it isn’t misleading to residents.
**
Quotables:
Susan Galvin, town clerk, addressing Town Meeting voters from the central podium in the Milton High School Auditorium on Feb. 13: “Can you see me above the podium? I feel really short right now.”
Chase Berkeley, department of public works director, at a recent Traffic Commission Meeting:
“The most difficult part of traffic control is human behavior.”
**
In mid-winter, it is always good to hear the Parks Department summer concert series on the Common discussed at the Select Board.
Most of the concerts will be from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Wednesdays in June and July. Wait for the official schedule to be posted soon.
Thanks, Bonnie Devore. We’ll get our folding chairs and picnic baskets ready.
**
Sgt. Michael Dillon retired on Jan. 17 after 37 years with the Milton Police Department.
Dillion joined the department as a police cadet and was hired as a patrol officer on Jan. 17, 1989.
He followed in the footsteps of his father, Sgt. George Dillon, who had been appointed a police officer in 1957.
“With Michael’s retirement, a tradition that lasted a little over 55 years of having a Dillon family member on the police force came to an end,” Milton Police said in a Facebook post.
Dillon, who was promoted to sergeant in 2017, served in the patrol division.
In the early 1990s, Dillon left night patrol and was assigned to the day shift as part of a bid for a motorcycle officer on the day shift, the post stated.
Dillon accomplished many things in his career and dedicated himself to the department and the town.
During the early 2000s, he was given a full-time assignment as the D.A.R.E. Officer and worked out of the Pierce Middle School teaching Drug Abuse Resistance Education to middle school students.
For more on this story in print or online.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.