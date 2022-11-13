Despite skepticism expressed by at least one of its members, the Board of Appeals agreed on Nov. 2 to continue its review of the project for a five-story mixed use development at 440 Granite Ave. in East Milton.
The next hearing date for the project was set for Nov. 30.
Oranmore Enterprises LLC has proposed the development for 34 condominium units and 2,600 square feet of first floor commercial space at the intersection of Mechanic Street.
It needs eight waivers from existing regulations, as well as site plan approval from the Planning Board, to move forward.
The green-friendly building, designed by Finegold Alexander Architects, requires variances for the height of building to be a maximum of 72 feet, 17 inches, and to allow a mixed-use building. It also requires a special permit for it to be five stories.
Several other variances relate to the use of a “stacker parking” mechanical system that would be installed in the basement to supply 38 of the 42 onsite parking spaces.
Another variance is needed to allow it to provide four parking spaces for the commercial space, instead of the 17 called for in the current zoning.
The project met with heavy neighborhood opposition and some support during 15 hearing dates before the Planning Board during 2021.
The project was pulled back before the Planning Board could issue a final decision on the developer’s site plan design in January.
Attorney Marion McEttrick, who represents the developer, said the petition before the Planning Board was withdrawn because town regulations require that zoning relief be granted prior to site plan approval.
“Unfortunately, due to the press of work before the Board of Appeals, we were not able to schedule a hearing before you for a very extended time,” she said.
McEttrick said the applicant also faced a “personal family crisis” that caused a brief pause, but even afterwards they were unable to get a hearing date.
