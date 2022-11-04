The Board of Health has taken under advisement a request from a group of residents who live near Lower Gile Field that the board come up with a policy on limiting the installation of artificial turf fields in town.
The board also heard from those who support the plans and a presentation from Chris Huntress, whose company was hired to install the artificial turf field and make significant improvements to the Lower Gile Field.
The $2.4 million in improvements were approved at Town Meeting in June to address the poor conditions at the heavily-used and often wet field.
The project will also need to undergo Conservation Commission scrutiny since the old field encroaches on the wetlands abutting Pine Tree Brook.
Board of Health members said they needed more time to learn about the potential health considerations, including the PFAS (perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances) in the turf field.
They also said they would seek an opinion from the Town Counsel’s office about whether a Board of Health ruling would supersede the Town Meeting decision.
Kate Burak, who lives in the neighborhood, raised several concerns about children playing on turf fields including the potential increased risks of heat stroke, concussions, and bacterial infections.
“Artificial grass is always green but not always safe,” she said.
Burak said that turf fields can reach 140 degrees, which is hot enough to cause second degree burns, and urged the Board of Health to institute regulations that require turf fields to be closed when the temperatures reach a certain level.
She said the shock absorbency of the fields decreases with age and the town needs to require more regular testing of them because risks of concussions can increase on worn-out fields.
Burak said that Brooks Field at the high school, an artificial turf field, is nearing the end of its 20-year warranty, and the carpet layer is near the end of a nine-year warranty.
Liz O’Rourke, who also lives near the field, said that the Parks and Recreation Department has listened and responded to neighbors’ concerns, but she is still hoping they will agree to a grass field that is a safer place to play.
For more on this story in print or online.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.