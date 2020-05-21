The Select Board on May 13 said that it was in compliance with the state’s Open Meeting Law when it changed the order of items on its agenda for its April 17 meeting.
East Milton resident Cindy Christiansen brought the complaint, saying she was not able to participate in the meeting’s public comment time because it was held 20 minutes later than the time posted in a revised notice of the meeting.
Select Board Chair Mike Zullas said the board was informed that it is not required to post any notice for changes to the order of items listed on the agenda and can change or defer them once the meeting is underway.
“The position of the board is that there has been no violation of the Open Meeting Law,” he said.
Zullas said that by providing notice of the change, the board “did more than what was required under the law.”
Town Counsel Kevin S. Freytag reviewed the measure and in a response to Christiansen issued on May 8, wrote that her complaint was not “tenable” under the constraints of the law.
Freytag pointed out that the agenda for the meeting was posted within 48 hours of the meeting and the revised agenda did not change the date or time of the remote meeting.
“Moreover, the topics listed in the original agenda did not change. The only change contained in the revised agenda was the order of the topics to be discussed at the meeting,” he wrote.
“Since the board was entitled to change the order of those topics during the meeting and without notice, its act of posting the revised agenda was not a violation of the Open Meeting Law,” Freytag concluded. “The board provided more notice than it was required to provide under the Open Meeting Law.”
Freytag pointed out that while the Open Meeting Law “prohibits a public body from beginning a meeting early, there is no such prohibition against starting a meeting after the time indicated on its posted notice.”
Christiansen said she had changed a work meeting, expecting to have the opportunity to speak shortly after noon, but the later time of about 12:24 “prohibited” her from participating.
She said she intends to continue to pursue the matter.
