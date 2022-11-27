25 years ago, Body Benefits Day Spa in East Milton Square opened its doors and is still going strong.
Body Benefits is a full service spa that offers skincare, massage therapy, hand and foot care, self-tanning, waxing, chemical peels, and lash tinting.
Fiona Michaels, the owner of Body Benefits, started off as a massage therapist in Dublin, Ireland before coming to America.
“When I moved to the United States, I was quite disappointed with various places I went to for services,” said Michaels in a recent interview. “So I felt that hunger to do it myself.”
She expressed how much her staff and clients feel like family to her, especially after the pandemic.
Like many small businesses, Michaels closed her doors in March 2020 with St. Patrick’s Day decorations still up.
“You close your doors and you’re a little numb because you don't know what's going to happen,” she said. “Then you pivot and you have to adapt to these new circumstances.”
During the height of the pandemic, Michaels was reaching out to clients, checking in on them, and keeping them updated about COVID protocols.
Some of her clients even contacted her to see how she was doing during the lockdown.
To adapt to the pandemic, Michaels was able to sell lower level chemical peels to clients who would have been coming in for the treatment anyway.
When COVID restrictions began to lift, Michaels brought back her staff one at a time to ensure their safety and followed all COVID protocols for reopening.
For more on this story in print or online.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.