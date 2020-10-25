After a frustrating start and stop, bring your own bag (BYOB) is back at the Fruit Center at Milton Marketplace stores as of Oct. 26.
Once a leader in the quest to eliminate plastic shopping bags, the Marketplace is again allowing patrons to bring their own bag from home or pay five cents for a paper bag in which to carry their groceries home.
Owner Michael Mignosa said the market successfully transitioned its shoppers away from plastic to BYOB when a town-wide ban on the thin plastic bags was approved at Town Meeting in October 2018.
The market never went to using the thicker plastic bags the bylaw allowed out of concern they were more of an environmental hazard than the thinner ones, he said.
After COVID-19 hit in mid to late March, the state banned the use of BYOB, fearing that the bags could carry pathogens, a theory that was later reneged upon.
(Editor's note: Shoppers can buy paper bags with handles for 5 cents each at the Fruit Center if a reusable bag is left at home.)
