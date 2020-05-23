A new twist on a treasured celebration will take place on Memorial Day (May 25) when ceremonies honoring veterans who died protecting our country will be broadcast live on local cable television.
While some communities have canceled their parades, Kevin Cook, director of veterans services, came up with an innovative way to keep the coronavirus from ruining this solemn day in Milton.
A more limited ceremony will be held from Milton Cemetery and will be televised on Milton Cable Access television starting at 10 a.m., he said.
“All residents, friends, and family are cordially invited to watch safely from home. We ask that residents do not attend in person as we feel it is best that only those in the ceremony are there to limit having a crowd gather at the cemetery,” Cook said in a statement.
During a recent Select Board meeting, Cook said that having a ceremony this year was particularly important “to provide some sense of normalcy” for residents.
“We’re losing a lot of our greatest generation,” he said. “Regardless of what is going on, we are going to honor those who gave their lives to give us freedoms.”
There may not be a parade, marching band and chorus as in past years but the town can take in the virtual program.
Remarks will be given by American Legion Post #114 members along with Veterans Service Officer/Investigator Albert Williams, cemetery trustees, Select Board Vice Chair Melinda Collins, and state Sen. Walter Timilty.
The featured speaker will be Detective Rory Lockowitz, a U.S. Navy veteran and Medford police officer. He served aboard the USS Constitution and was part of the crew that sailed the ship during its 200th anniversary celebration in 1997.
A roll call of all recently deceased veterans will be read as a tribute to the service of these men and women.
In the event of rain, the ceremony will be televised live from the Council on Aging building at 10 Walnut St.
Cook can be contacted at 617-251-7767 or kcook@townofmilton.org.
