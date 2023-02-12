On a snowy Sunday in January, farmers and board members of Brookwood Community Farm gathered with community members to talk about the 2023 growing season.
The lively discussion was led by farm manager Hannah Helfner and assistant farm manager Deven Merrell.
The presentation focused on the many adaptations the farm is making in the face of hotter, drier growing seasons.
According to data from Blue Hills Observatory, 2022 was the second warmest, the fourth sunniest, and the eighth driest year on record.
Last August, US Agriculture Secretary Tom Vislak recognized the dire impact of the drought, declaring nine Massachusetts counties to be Primary Natural Disaster Areas, with Norfolk County among them.
The drought had a profound impact on farm yields at Brookwood. Farm workers saw reduced corn, beans, cucumbers, zucchini, summer greens, peppers, and flowers, and the fall carrots and fall spinach failed to germinate.
The broader farm ecosystem was also affected. The soil microbiology suffered and there was increased pest pressure from hungry wildlife.
Although it was a tough season, some crops performed well. Onions, broccoli, cauliflower, and chard were bountiful last year and the dry conditions were excellent for the tomatoes, which can develop blight in rainy years.
The late frost meant a very long growing season, and CSA members were delighted to continue harvesting sun-kissed pick-your-own tomatoes well into October.
In order to combat the impacts of future drought, Brookwood farmers plan to focus on more drought tolerant seed varieties and plant their summer crops at the Bradley Estate location, where the irrigation is more reliable.
"The Brookwood team is eagerly anticipating another successful season resulting from the culmination of our previous experiences farming in a challenging climate, creative strategies, a motivated crew, and a supportive community,” Heffner said. ”With all of these factors, I believe the crops will succeed, farmers will continue to grow, and the bounty will extend far and wide.”
For more information about Brookwood’s CSA program, visit www.brookwoodfarm.com.
