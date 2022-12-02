Professional musician and educator Dennis Slaughter finally agreed to take on his first beginner piano student about 10 years ago after much persistence from the boy’s mother.
Slaughter said the boy turned out to be a dream student, one to whom you could give any assignment and he’d come back fully prepared.
“That one kid spoiled me. I thought I had the magic pill. I was hooked,” he said, pausing for effect.
“If I had only known that not every student does that,” he said, breaking into a laugh.
“To be totally honest, if somebody had told me 20 years ago that I’d be teaching children beginners and loving it. I would have said you’re crazy,” Slaughter said.
Although he calls himself semi-retired, he has been described as a man with too much energy to be retired.
In addition to being the music director at Parkway United Methodist Church, where gospel music rings out each Sunday, he has been running an informal music group, teaching primarily keyboard to about 25 students in the church basement.
Slaughter, who is known as Brother Dennis as a sign of respect and affection, doesn’t charge for the lessons and hopes to give students a safe place where they can be introduced to music.
Slaughter is about to take on an additional adventure.
He has agreed to head up a collaboration between the church and its neighbor across Blue Hill Parkway: Tucker Elementary School.
At a recent School Committee meeting, Tucker Elementary Principal Catherine Desroche thanked the church and Slaughter for being willing to take part in the collaboration.
“We look forward to these partnership opportunities,” Descroche said.
Slaughter said that since the school is tight on space, the church plans to add raised gardening beds on its property and create a pen pal program between its members and the students.
“A good part of our membership is people from the West Indies, and people are excited about possibly helping the children grow things, seeing the garden grow, and doing some weeding when it's necessary,” he said.
