It was a sweet first slice of the budget pie that Town Administrator Nicholas Milano served up to the Select Board on Sept. 5.
He said that Milton has reached full funding of its pension liability fund two years ahead of schedule due to gains in the market and changes to the actuary forecast.
The result will be that roughly $4.5 million will no longer need to go to the town’s Retirement Board to meet that obligation and can be used for other things.
“This has a substantial impact on the town’s budget moving forward,” Milano told the board. “We’re working on evaluating that policy and figuring out what the next best steps are. It’s a very exciting thing to happen, as boring as the topic might sound.”
As it stands now, the $4.5 million out of the roughly $148 million budget is not likely to all be available to offset expenses.
In anticipation of the full funding status, the Select Board adopted a policy last year that requires roughly $2.5 million to go to the town’s other unfunded liability that goes for retiree health insurance called Other Post Employment Benefits (OPEB).
During the public comment portion of the meeting, resident Jay Fundling, who was a pension actuary for 15 years, said it was a great opportunity for the board to revisit its policies and make recommendations to the Retirement Board to reduce contribution volatility.
“I know this is not as exciting and headline grabbing as the other things on your agenda but it is important and it is timely,” said Fundling, who is a member of the Warrant Committee.
