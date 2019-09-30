The identical anonymous letters were sent in the mail at the beginning of summer to Ian Grigorio and his wife Beth.
The letter writer called them hoarders and called the couple’s yard full of children’s toys “an eyesore” and suggested that it could be considered “unsanitary.”
It was insulting and a lot to take in, the couple said recently.
When the town Board of Health showed up at their home to review the three plastic structures the family had put there for their “very active” autistic son, Rylan, it was even more uncomfortable.
On Sept. 10, another type of response lifted the spirits of the family who consider their house on Hawthorn Road to be a healthy and happy place for their children to grow.
Standing in the yard with his wife and two children on a recent sunny afternoon, Ian pointed to the gleaming white vinyl picket fence that now surrounds their yard that sits at a curve in the road.
“It’s a beautiful fence. I can’t get over it,” he said with a wide smile.
The fence was installed recently free of charge after a story about the letters was aired on WHDH (Channel 7) news. The story was seen by representatives from the Doug Flutie, Jr. Foundation for Autism, Inc. who later installed the fence.
