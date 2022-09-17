Building Bridges Beyond Boxing

Over 400 people attended the elite youth amateur boxing event at the Irish Cultural Centre on Sept. 1. The international boxing event featured a select team of Irish boxers competing against a team of fighters from New England. The bouts were sanctioned by USA Boxing.
The evening included a dinner for key sponsors followed by an opening ceremony that included bagpipes, Irish step dancers, a gift exchange between the athletes and 10 bouts of competitive boxing.
Several Milton families served as “host families” for team Ireland. Each host family took in two boxers (ages 12-19) each for 5 nights. Beyond the boxing competition was a cultural exchange between the youth boxers and the host families. The young Irish boxers were integrated into these Milton families for the week and saw first-hand how American families live on a daily basis. Swimming, fishing at Turners pond, trips to the aquarium, a zip line adventure and family barbeques were all part of a fun week culminating in the “Celtic Clash” event. Many of these Irish fighters hail from under-resourced communities in Belfast, Northern Ireland. The opportunity to fly to America, integrate with a host family and fight for their country in front of 400+ attendees is a trip these young athletes will remember forever.
Team Ireland won 6 of the 10 bouts on the evening. Winners received championship belts courtesy of the Irish American Partnership. Next year, a team of Boston area fighters will travel to Belfast for a similar cultural exchange.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.