When the Amateur Gardeners of Milton (AGM) sponsored another “Deck Your Halls” holiday decorating opportunity for the 2019 season, this year’s first place winner was the Burke family.
Each year, the AGM jumpstarts holiday decorating for three participants. The first place winner selects five areas in their home (doorways, mantels, tabletop trees, centerpieces, interior or exterior banisters or railings) to be decorated with all kinds of fresh greens, floral material, pinecones, and other natural and seasonal embellishments.
Second place chooses between a wreath or an arrangement for a table or mantel, and third place gets whatever item remains.
All proceeds of the club’s annual holiday decorating opportunity are used for scholarships to Milton High School graduates and to finance a number of town beautification projects.
