More than 400 people attended the annual fundraising gala for Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital-Milton (BID Milton) at the John F. Kennedy Presidential Museum and Library in Boston on the weekend of Oct. 14.
WCVB’s Erika Tarantal hosted the event, which raised funds for BID Milton’s Everyday Exceptional Capital Campaign. WCVB was the media sponsor.
The hospital surpassed its event goal by raising $550,000 for its capital projects, which include re-imagining inpatient rooms, re-designing work spaces for staff, and improving technology for more streamlined patient care.
“Healthcare isn’t a solo job. It is a team sport, and we have one of the best teams in the business,” said Richard Fernandez, president of BID Milton. “Thanks in part to the generosity and support given to us by so many, our dedicated clinicians and staff are able to focus on those who matter most: our patients.”
Hospital surgeon Dennis Burke, M.D. received the Charles C. Winchester Award -- named for the late longtime hospital and community volunteer Charlie Winchester and bestowed upon those who possess Winchester’s traits: commitment, service, and leadership.
Burke’s longtime friend, former Massachusetts Sen. and U. S. Secretary of State, John Kerry, spoke in his honor at the celebration.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this was the first in-person gala in three years.
“I am so proud of the community for coming together to share their love of and support for BID Milton,” board of trustees chair Anthony Cichello said. “Being back together to celebrate our healthcare heroes and our community hospital after so much time apart makes this event even more special.”
BID Milton is a part of Beth Israel Lahey Health, a health care system that brings together academic medical centers and teaching hospitals, community and specialty hospitals, more than 4,600 physicians, and 36,000 employees in a shared mission to expand access to great care and advance the science and practice of medicine through groundbreaking research and education.
For more information about Beth Israel Lahey Health, visit www.bilh.org.
