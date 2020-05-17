A brief shining family business venture sprouted up at the end of a driveway on Lyman Road in Milton on a sunny Sunday in May and was over as quickly as an April shower.
The result was $1,008 raised and promptly sent to the Milton Food Pantry, and a family that found a good way to bond in this stressful time.
It started with retired Staples executive and grandfather John Burke, who knows a good opportunity when he sees one after 30 years in business.
He had the perfect employees in mind: his three young grandchildren who, along with the rest of the state’s school children, are on an extended break from school due to the coronavirus.
Burke, who cut his teeth on business as the son of the owner of Burke’s Pharmacy in South Boston, knew of a product that was in high demand: hand sanitizer.
“I wanted the grandkids to understand how to create a business,” he said.
Burke, a pharmacist by training, held a variety of positions with Staples when it was a small start-up chain of six stores.
(For the rest of the story read the Milton Times issue of May 14 in print or in the e-edition.)
Burke, who cut his teeth on business as the son of the owner of Burke’s Pharmacy in South Boston, knew of a product that was in high demand: hand sanitizer.
“I wanted the grandkids to understand how to create a business,” he said.
Burke, a pharmacist by training, held a variety of positions with Staples when it was a small start-up chain of six stores.
(For the rest of this story read the Milton Times issue of May 14 in print or on line in the e-edition.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.