Dr. Peter Burrows was recently enjoying a wave of good wishes and words of welcome at the Cunningham Elementary School, well aware of all the work that will face him as he prepares to take over as Milton’s next school superintendent on July 1.
Burrows has set aside 17 days from his work as superintendent of the Addison Northeast School District in Vermont to spend time in each of Milton’s six schools.
“I’m riding the wave of energy right now. There’s a lot of positivity here,” said Burrows as he met staff at Cunningham on March 24.
It was his second day of local visits, having spent time at Collicot Elementary School the day before.
At Cunningham, Burrows greeted parents at morning drop off and introduced himself to teachers and staff.
