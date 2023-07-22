When Peter Burrows was a finalist to become Milton’s school superintendent this spring, he remembers walking into Cunningham/Collicot elementary schools for the first time and thinking he’d clearly come to the right place.
“I was in awe of how much positive energy there was. I felt like it would be a great place to be and to do this work,” he said
Burrows said districtwide everyone he interacted with was “very genuine and earnest and really wanted someone to come and bring together the capacity of Milton, which I think is an ideal situation for a superintendent.”
He said the positivity was “remarkable at a time when educators have been through a lot. I think that says a lot about the people who work here in the district as a whole.”
Four months later, after being selected from a field of 19 viable candidates and three finalists, Burrows officially took over the role on July 1.
Since he was selected in April, he has made multiple visits to the district and immersed himself in learning about it while still holding down his superintendency of the Addison Central District in Vermont.
Just days after he started in Milton, Burrows announced an intense 100-day listening and learning period that he plans to embark on that includes meeting with as many different groups and individuals as he can fit in.
“I have a lot of energy. I always have,” said Burrows in the administrative office at Milton High School. “I think I’ve always been someone who likes to challenge myself.”
The goal is to take his initial impressions based on meetings and time spent in the district and gather more concrete input to offer a plan for a course to chart the future of Milton’s schools, one that will tightly align with the School Committee’s strategic plan.
For more on this story in print or online.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.