Although the recent cold snap only lasted a couple of days, two classrooms at the Cunningham Elementary School will be feeling the effects for weeks.
The record low temperatures on Feb. 4 to 5 caused a pipe serving a sprinkler in the ceiling in a second-floor classroom to burst, sending water into the classroom below.
Town officials also said that a burst pipe at First Congregational Church during the same time forced the closure of the Wildcat Den middle school afterschool program, which is housed there.
Assistant School Superintendent Glenn Pavlicek said the incident happened when the pipes were warming and a piece of the ice broke off and popped an elbow joint on the pipe at about 6 a.m. on Feb. 5.
Temperatures plunged to minus 9 on Feb. 4 and rebounded on Feb. 5.
Pavlicek said that the area was alarmed and school officials were notified but not before the water had flooded the second floor classroom and penetrated through the tile over wood flooring.
The water also soaked rugs and curriculum materials in the preschool classroom below.
The classrooms are located in an older part of Cunningham School near the rear of the building.
In the meantime, Pavlicek said, the preschool students have been divided up among other preschool classes and the second graders are meeting in the Cunningham/Collicot Elementary School shared library, which already hosts a cordoned off classroom space.
Pavlicek called the circumstances “less than ideal” but added that cleanup, reordering materials, and repairs began as soon as possible.
On Feb. 9, he said that it will be a few weeks before the rooms are available again.
“This is covered by the town’s insurance, but it’s still a cost, an inconvenience, and disruptive,” Pavlicek said.
