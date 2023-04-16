The desire for a bit of bright light has caused a new Milton Village business owner to question the recent decision she received from the town’s Bylaw Review Committee and suggest a review of the town’s sign regulations.
Shortly after Lara Simondi opened her second Infinite Beauty Lounge at the second floor of 75 Adams St. late last year, she ordered an interior lighted sign to go in her front window.
She said it was a “very tasteful” sign in pink neon with LED lights to advertise her business that is hard to see because of an awning and balcony.
“The visibility for my business is very challenging,” said Simondi, who has lived in Milton for about 20 years.
Simondi, who also operates another location of the medical beauty spa in Kenmore Square, said she wasn’t aware that inside signs were regulated by the town and was soon told she needed to apply for a permit from Milton’s Sign Review Committee.
On Jan. 10, the Sign Review Committee voted to allow her sign, which is 40 inches wide by 26.4 inches wide, and to let it remain suspended from the interior window frame by wire, but the committee ruled that the sign could not be lit.
The Select Board on a 3 to 2 vote overruled the committee April 11 allowing the pink LED sign to be lit during business hours 10 a.m. To 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Simondi, a retired midwife, brought her request for an appeal to the Select Board on April 4, noting that there are many other lit signs in Milton, including R3bilt in East Milton and real estate companies signs that are lit through the night.
