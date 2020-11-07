As the country continues to feel the final reverberations of the Nov. 3 general election, voters who fought a local battle over the adoption of Question 3 were putting away their campaign signs and digging into how to make the measure work in Milton. The wish list of projects that could be funded through Question 3, the adoption of the Community Preservation Act (CPA), is bound to be long as officials begin to evaluate how to implement the new surcharge on property taxes set to start in fiscal year 2022.
Milton was one of nine communities in the state to vote to opt into the CPA during the recent election, bringing to 186 the number of communities to take part in it. In 2012, Milton voters defeated the measure that was first put into place about 20 years ago.
Milton voters approved Question 3 on the ballot by a 62 percent to 38 percent margin. Here's a chart to see all of Milton's voting results Nov. 3, results deemed unofficial until certified by William Galvin, Massachusetts secretary of state. Click on the link spreadsheets link below.
