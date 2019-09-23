A proposed Bring Your Own Bottle (BYOB) policy hit a hiccup on Sept. 11 when some members of the Select Board indicated they were having second thoughts about the need to adopt it.
Board members agreed to delay action on the measure, which would allow patrons to bring their own beer and wine into restaurants and other venues, until their next meeting on Sept. 25 when Town Counsel could be consulted.
Richard Wells, a member of the board, said that he needed more information to make a decision.
“I don’t want to create something if I’m not sure that we need it,” said Wells, who was out of town during earlier deliberations.
He said the status quo has historically worked in Milton and continues to serve the needs of community, church, or school groups.
In the absence of a policy, it is up to the discretion of the proprietors of the businesses whether or not to allow BYOB at their establishments.
The Select Board also offers one-day licenses that allow groups without a liquor license to sell alcoholic beverages at functions.
“There is no Wild West in Milton,” said Wells in reference to the lack of regulations. “Nothing’s ever happened.”
Board Secretary Tony Farrington said there doesn’t seem to be a “compelling reason” to put a policy in place.
“It’s a solution in search of a problem,” he said. “I don’t see that we need it.”
The discussion of a BYOB policy began this summer in an attempt to help The Milton Club stay afloat and continue to book functions such as corporate events, wedding receptions, and other parties until it is able to make a formal application for a liquor license.
