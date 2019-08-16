The public will have a chance to give their thoughts to the Select Board Aug. 21 about allowing restaurant patrons to be able to “bring your own bottle” to eateries who do not have a liquor license.
“There really is no groundwork for bring your own bottle,” attorney David A. DeLuca told the Select Board.
In the absence of a policy, “it will be up to the proprietor to see if her or she would permit this type of bottle service in their establishment,” DeLuca said.
The recommendation to hold a public hearing so that the Select Board could gauge opinion on how to proceed was positively met.
Holding a public hearing “so that based on that, you may decide on how to proceed.”
Chair Michael Zullas agreed with DeLuca on the benefit of holding a public hearing, with Aug. 21 the date.
Regulations governing the permitting of a BYOB approval are detailed, such as an establishment’s physical surroundings, and its service qualities.
Applicants for a BYOB permit, if the Select Board approves the permit, must already hold a common victualler’s or club license.
Nonprofit organizations and house museums, such as the Eustis Estate and Forbes House Museum,would still need to apply to the Select Board for a one-day liquor license.
Another consideration for the Select Board, if it votes in support of the BYOB permit plan, is whether to allow beer and wine only, or spirits too, said DeLuca.
The rest of this story can be read in the August 15 print edition or E-edition of the Milton Times.
