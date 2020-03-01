An enthusiastic fundraising campaign is underway to support the C+C Green Space Project.
This parent-led initiative, which aims to build a recreational green space to alleviate overcrowding during recess at the Cunningham and Collicot elementary schools, launched its capital campaign on Jan. 23.
The group has since raised $160,000 of its $275,000 goal and hopes to raise the remaining funds in time for construction to begin this summer.
“There’s no question that this is a matter of urgency,” said Christine Morrow, C+C Green Space Committee member and Collicot PTO co-president. “Students can’t run for fear of bumping into each other. They aren’t getting the type of activity they need. There’s just not enough space.”
“We are so pleased with the initial results of our fundraising,” she added. “We’ve raised almost 60 percent of the necessary funds, and we’re on track to meet our fundraising goal this spring. I am confident that our community will come together to ensure that this project becomes a reality for our students.”
Milton is home to four public elementary schools, yet more than half of all public pre-kindergarten and elementary school students share a single recess yard.
The Cunningham and Collicot elementary schools, which occupy a shared lot on Edge Hill Road, educate a combined total of more than 1,300 students annually.
During a given recess period, as many as 250 students occupy the small play structure and asphalt courtyard at one time.
The proposed project would generate an additional 20,000 square feet of usable outdoor space by clearing the brush and dead or dying trees from an area behind the Cunningham parking lot.
To learn more about the C+C Green Space Project or to make a donation, visit www.ccgreenspace.org. Checks may be made out to the Collicot PTO with “C+C Green Space” in the memo line and mailed to Collicot PTO, 80 Edge Hill Road, Milton, MA 02186.
