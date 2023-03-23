At an orderly, comfortable pace, Heather Morris led her fourth graders into the Calm Classroom practice just as she has twice a day on every school day since November.
A classroom helper posted a “do not disturb” sign outside the classroom door at Glover Elementary School, and the overhead lights were turned off.
Morris joined the children who were seated and played a recording that walked the children through the process of gently closing their eyes, feeling their feet on the floor, and beginning to relax through becoming aware of their breathing.
Breathing in, they were prompted to say to themselves, “I,” and, on the exhale, finish with, “am calm.”
After roughly two minutes spaced with pauses came the instruction, “If your eyes are closed, gently open them.”
The strategy was a familiar one to the class, and Morris told the students, “It’s one that I was using when I went to the dentist the other day. I was doing the ‘I am calm’ strategy as I was getting a cavity filled.”
Students added their experiences as well: one saying she was stuck on her essay but now felt calm and ready to finish it and another saying that she felt refreshed after a period of writing at a computer.
Morris added that the upcoming MCAS testing will require a long period of reading and writing.
“Maybe you could even do that a little during the MCAS,” she said.
A similar peaceful scenario was played out in Stacia Kates’s kindergarten class nearby where her students, sitting on the floor, also enjoyed a moment of calm.
While a peaceful water scene video was displayed on a screen in front of them, the students mostly kept their eyes open as the wiggling in the room slowed down.
Although teachers didn’t check in on how the students reacted every time, Kates asked her children how they felt after the practice.
For more on this story in print or online.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.