Milton resident Pauline Wells was promoted to the rank of superintendent in the Cambridge Police Department (CPD) on June 30.
Wells, who was born and raised in Cambridge, has been a member of the CPD since 1993. She is married to former Milton Police Chief Richard Wells, who currently serves on the Select Board.
Wells has served in a variety of units during her career and is the second highest ranking woman police officer in the history of the CPD.
The highest ranking is Police Commissioner Christine Elow, who called Wells “a great leader.”
“Superintendent Wells is highly committed to advancing the CPD’s mission and values,” she said. “She has been a great leader for the department, is well regarded in the community, and will be a tremendous asset to the Operations Division.”
Wells has served in many divisions including Patrol Operations, Administrative Services, and Criminal Investigations. Most recently, she served as deputy superintendent for the Criminal Investigations section.
She also made significant impacts in the Administration Services section, was a founding member of CABHART (Cambridge, Arlington, and Belmont to form a High-Risk Assessment and Response Team), led the department’s Peer Support Team, and spearheaded the CPD’s COVID-19 efforts.
Wells was promoted to lieutenant in 2010 and deputy superintendent in 2017. She succeeds Superintendent Robert Lowe, who retired after 22 years of service.
Wells will oversee the Operations Division while Superintendent Frederick Cabral will remain responsible for overseeing the Support Services Division.
