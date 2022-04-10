The 2022 St. Patrick's Day Dinner and Auction to benefit students with intellectual disabilities at Cardinal Cushing Centers, held on March 10 at the Granite Links Golf Club in Quincy, was a success.
The event raised $140,000 for the annual “Trip of a Lifetime” to Disney World for the schools’ graduating classes, a tradition that began more than two decades ago.
This was the first in-person event since 2019, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and more than 245 guests were able to gather and celebrate the graduates in person this year.
(More photos and the rest of the story appears in the April 7 issue of the Milton Times.)
