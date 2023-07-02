Although they are continuing to explore it as a possibility, some members of the School Building Committee (SBC) said the most recently proposed site at the Carr estate is unlikely to work as a location for a new school.
Some members referred to it as a “bowling alley” parcel once the required side setbacks were added in.
The new potential site was brought forward by Warrant Committee member Lori Connelly, who urged the group to consider the property that had just come on the market as an alternative to the Gile Road site that calls for a new upper middle school and an early education center to be built next to Milton High School.
The Gile Road site includes taking some land out of conservation and park land and in exchange putting other parcels throughout town into conservation land, a measure that was narrowly approved at Town Meeting in April.
At a June 21 meeting, the SBC discussed its continuing evaluation of the new site but also continued its work on the Gile Road site that will need state legislative approval to go ahead for a land swap.
Committee member Glen Hoffman, an architect, had worked to slightly reconfigure the preliminary plans for the building proposed for Gile Road onto the lower portion of the Carr property, which runs between Brush Hill Road and Blue Hill Avenue.
Hoffman said he had tried other potential building designs as well, but none of them really fit when needed amenities such as playing fields, a playground, and an access road were added.
The Carr property is made up of two parcels and the upper parcel is complicated by the fact that it has two historically significant houses situated on it.
