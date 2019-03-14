Politicians, public safety personnel, parents, teachers, and even a rockstar served up muffins and cereal at the four elementary schools across town as the district celebrated the two-fer of National School Breakfast Week and Read Across America.
Capping off the week at Glover Elementary School, was actual rockstar and parent Chad Stokes. Stokes is lead singer of the independent band Dispatch, and the recent host of First Night Boston.
See the March 14, 2019, issue of the Milton Times for the full story.
