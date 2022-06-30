Five years ago Jackie Morgan, who runs the public schools lunch program, met a man who had created an organization to bring Grow Racks into schools.
Tony Bard started a company named EvanLEE Organics after his daughter, Evan Lee, died in a car accident. The Grow Racks are patented, offering healthy choices and teaching moments.
Morgan was able to expand the use of the trays that provide hothouses school by school. Next year they will be in all the public schools thanks to a state grant.
Recently at Milton High School, the students in the ACHIEVE program brought their grow trays to the MHS cafeteria to show what they do and share the herbs of their garden.
