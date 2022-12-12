Santa hats and smiling faces abounded as the Milton Chamber of Commerce’s Holiday Stroll came a day late and still drew about 500 families and enthusiasts to East Milton Square and the Central Business District.
About 150 children (and their parents) started out the afternoon of Dec. 4 celebration at Steel and Rye, where owner Dan Kerrigan and his staff, with two of them looking a lot like his two children, handed out the fixings for s’mores.
Parents mingled and kept a close eye on the fire pits set up in the restaurant parking lot on Eliot Street where a local family resident dressed as the Grinch showed off a twirling technique for marshmallow toasting.
Chamber President Joe Parlavecchio said the event was supported by the nearly 100 local businesses that belong to the chamber, with more than a dozen participating directly in the event giving out treats and spreading holiday cheer.
The Holiday Stroll was added to the annual tree lighting event in East Milton Square last year after the annual Halloween Stroll was canceled due to the weather.
“It was so well attended and enjoyed last year… a true community-building event,” he said, “we had to do it again!”
Other businesses who participated include: Fitness Unlimited, Milton Medical Aesthetics, Elliott Physical Therapy, Square Smiles, Harte Dental, Kelley & Rege, Mass Architect, R3BILT, and the Skin & Body Firm, as well as town officials and state Sen. Walter Timily and state Rep. Bill Driscoll.
At East Milton Square, the new deck park was lined with local merchants who handed out child-friendly swag, such as candy canes and cocoa.
Residents Louis Leon and Diana Sharpe brought their twin daughters Emma and Julia to enjoy the evening. The six-year-olds, who are students at Collicot Elementary School, were enjoying acia treats from Playa Bowls.
Leon said they were happy that the event and tree lighting came back after COVID-19 and that the Manning Deck Park renovations are complete.
“This is one of the things we love best about Milton,” Sharpe added. “There are lots of children here. They’ve already run into friends.”
Lights and sirens blaring, Engine 2 from East Milton did a full swing around the square carrying special guests, Mr. and Mrs. Santa Claus, who made their way towards the still unlit tree.
Department of Public Works (DPW) Assistant Director Tom McCarthy watched from the edge of the park as the crowd moved toward the 35-foot tree that was donated by Thayer Nursery.
He said that Hunt Tree Service did a great job cutting the tree and moving it to the site with the help of Molloy Landscape.
DPW workers Shay Johns, David Burns, Jack Calabro and Kevin Larkin did the decorating.
Some lights had failed to come on in an early test, and McCarthy was hoping for the best.
With a push of a button, the lights all came on.
“Another Christmas miracle,” said McCarthy, turning to head home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.