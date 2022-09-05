A charge of domestic abuse against Milton School Superintendent James Jette was dismissed in Stoughton District Court on Aug. 29 after the alleged victim refused to cooperate with the prosecution.
Norfolk County District Judge Daniel O’Malley ordered the case dismissed for want of prosecution.
His ruling came after Assistant District Attorney Yelsen François stated that without the testimony of the alleged victim, there was not enough evidence to prosecute the case.
“We’re happy with the outcome today,” said Jette’s attorney, Joana L. Stathi. “We’re happy to see that the case was dismissed.”
Stathi, standing with Jette outside the courthouse, said that Jette has maintained his innocence since his arrest on May 27.
Stathi earlier said that Jette’s domestic partner, who made the complaint to Stoughton Police after the couple had an argument, had twice previously asked that the charges relating to an incident be dismissed.
The woman, who was named in the court documents but whose name we have withheld, is also an employee of Milton Public Schools.
The School Committee placed Jette on paid administrative leave through Sept. 1 and said his leave “should not be viewed as disciplinary or an indication of any adverse finding relative to Superintendent Jette or his actions.”
School Committee Chair Ada Rosmarin on Aug. 29 said the committee had “no comment” at this time and had scheduled an executive session on the matter for Aug. 11.
School Committees in Massachusetts are “publicly elected or appointed equivalent of a board of directors of a corporation” and have the ability to hire, discipline, or terminate the employment of the superintendent, according to the state Department of Education website.
“The superintendent has authority to discipline or dismiss any employee of the school district, subject to the provisions of state law and the terms of any contract of employment. (G.L. c. 71, [[section]] 42),” the website stated.
