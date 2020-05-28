Milton High School’s Graduation ceremony is quickly approaching -- 2 p.m. on Sunday, June 7. MHS Principal James Jette is looking for community support to help acknowledge and support Milton High School’s Class of 2020.
How can the community help?
1. Starting Monday, June 1 and throughout the first week of June, week, MHS is making a general public appeal for the community to decorate their front porches or yards to acknowledge MHS Class of 2020.
2. Sunday, June 7 at 7:20 p.m., MHS is asking the entire Milton community to step out on their front porch/lawns and clap/cheer for 20 seconds in honor of MHS Class of 2020.
3. MHS Class of 2020 Car Parade: Starting at 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, June 7, there will be a MHS Class of 2020 car parade throughout the Town of Milton. Please see the tour/path for the car parade below.
Car Parade Path/Route on Sunday, June 7, starting at 5:30 p.m. (Leaving Gile Road):
1. Meet at MHS and follow this route:
2. Turn right on Blue Hills Parkway
3. Right on Brook Road
4. Brook Road straight to Adams Street
5. Right on Adams Street
6. Right on Bryant Avenue
7. Right on Edge Hill Road
8. Straight onto Pleasant Street to Reedsdale Road
9. Follow to Reedsdale Road
10. Reedsdale Road to Canton Av
11. Right on Canton Avenue to Adams Street
12. Left on Adams Street
13. Left on Eliot Street
14. Right on Blue Hills Parkway
15. Up Blue Hill Avenue to Robbins Street
16. Left on Robbins Street
17. Left on Canton Avenue
18. Straight Back to Gile Road
We ask that you help spread the word as we would like the Milton community to line the sidewalks of the car parade route from 5:30 p.m. – 6:15 p.m. This is a great way for the entire community to acknowledge and show support for all members of MHS Class of 2020.
