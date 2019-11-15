Milton Youth Football and Cheer is proud to announce that the sixth-grade tackle football team will be participating in the Bay State Youth Football League Super Bowl on Sunday, Nov. 17 at 12 p.m. at Veterans’ Memorial Stadium in Quincy. The stadium is located at 850 Hancock St. The Wildcats will be taking on the Framingham Flyers. MYFC encourages Milton families to attend and cheer on the team. The team reached the Super Bowl by defeating Natick 26-12 in the semi-final game on Nov. 10.
