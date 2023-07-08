As the designs for the installation of a roundabout at Route 28 and Chickatawbut Road move toward completion, Select Board members agreed to write a letter to state highway officials asking them to further address the needs of businesses and homeowners along the route who fear they may not be able to get out of their driveways during rush hour.
The intersection has been considered one of the most deadly in the state for years and residents all agree that an urgent solution is needed, but a 2019 decision by the Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) to solve the situation with a roundabout has been met with opposition from many residents who contend the volume of traffic will also cause unbearable queueing on Chickatawbut Road.
Select Board member Roxanne Musto called for an immediate stoppage of the design work on the project until a traffic study of the entire Route 28 (Randolph Avenue) corridor in Milton is completed.
She called it “shortsighted” to continue to be looking at the roundabout plan without looking at the entire corridor and said that many of the concerns were already outlined at a public hearing in October 2022.
Members also asked the state to consider more short term safety solutions. They said that an additional study could point out problems that the proposed fix would cause on other sections of the corridor.
The Select Board is set to discuss the final wording of the letter at its July 11 meeting.
The project is now at 75 percent design and will be moving on to completion, according to Joshua Bartus, project manager with MassDOT.
