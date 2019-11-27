Town Hall Licensing Agent Christine Stanton, who previously worked for seven years at Fuller Village senior housing, has been named the new director of Milton’s Council on Aging (COA),
Stanton is replacing outgoing Director Mary Ann Sullivan, who has held the post for 26 years.
Town Administrator Mike Dennehy said there were eight “talented” applicants for the department head position, and he is excited for Stanton.
For the past year and a half, Stanton has served in Dennehy’s office as the contract and licensing agent and benefits assistant.
Stanton is a lifelong resident of Milton and spent more than seven years as the assistant to Deborah Felton, executive director of Fuller Village residences, whom she described as her mentor.
Stanton graduated from Fontbonne Academy and Providence College and earned a professional certification from Lasell University in Newton in elder care management.
“I’m excited and grateful that the town administrator and the Council on Aging board have faith that I can take over the reins,” Stanton said. “I’m excited for the opportunity to offer engaging programming to those 60 years and older.”
Stanton said she will be working with Sullivan for a couple of weeks during December but will accomodate the needs of her current position through its busy season at the end of the year.
Sullivan’s last day will be Jan. 10 and Stanton is expected to completely leave her current post on Jan. 13, she said.
