Local clergy and citizen volunteers read a selection from Frederick Douglass’ 1852 speech, “What to the Slave is the Fourth of July” June 27 on the lawn outside the Forbes House Museum on Adams Street.
The Milton Interfaith Clergy Association Courageous Conversations group and the museum presented the program. In other cities and towns across New England and beyond, Douglass’s speech was read aloud by volunteers.
Story and more photos in the July 18 edition.
