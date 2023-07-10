Milton’s first Climate Action Planning Committee (CAPC) convened its first meeting with an introduction to the various environmental measures ongoing in town and a look at its charge that includes the preparation of a climate action plan for the town.
Tracey Dyke-Redmond and Alex Hasha were selected as temporary co-chairs. Environmental Coordinator Jack Turner will be the staff person for the group.
Turner and Assistant Town Planner Josh Eckart-Lee outlined the town’s efforts that are underway in a variety of areas, many in conjunction with local groups such as Sustainable Milton, the Neponset River Watershed Association, the Shade Tree Advisory Committee, and the Metropolitan Area Planning Council.
Eckart-Lee said the new committee is an excellent group of volunteers with the potential “to look at the climate crises through a number of lenses, including thinking about green zoning, advancing climate justice, and public health and equity, just to make a few.”
“I'm sure they have the experience and passion to produce a climate action plan that we can be proud of and meaningfully implement,” he said.
The town’s climate initiatives include an ongoing greenhouse gas inventory, which Eckhart-Lee classified as a big priority as it seeks to show the sources of greenhouse gas in Milton.
The town has been partnering with APEX and the initial inventory work is expected to be completed by the end of the month, Eckart-Lee said.
A microgrid feasibility study for providing an alternative power grid with connections for Winter Valley and several town buildings is also being studied.
A public forum on the project will take place on July 18.
Eckhart-Lee said the town is also in early discussions with First Parish and First Congregational churches about a geothermal well for the area.
