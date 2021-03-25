In the Fall II season, track is underway and team members and coaches are relieved.
“It’s almost like we’re a family that hasn’t seen each other in months,” Milton High track coach Larry Jordan said of his team.
That has been the case for many families in the wake of COVID, with members having to see each other either by virtual meetings or from afar.
It’s been a similar fate for the Wildcat tracksters.
Missing this season has been the cohesiveness that has delivered an uncountable amount of success, both individually and team-wise, back to Gile Road in recent years.
Milton has had to overcome split practices and meets and having to hold virtual workouts.
However, while the team may have to spread far apart (seemingly further than the six feet requirement), the Wildcats have never been closer, and as a result, some early improvement and exceptional individual performances have happened with the team’s first two meets of the season.
After suffering a setback against Weymouth in their opener on March 10, the Wildcats were able to bounce back in a big way against bitter rival Braintree on March 17.
The boys scored a 61-30 victory at home on Gile Road, while the girls traveled south and were rewarded with a 52-48 win, winning the day’s final event, the 4x400-meter relay, to cement their triumph.
The key to the Red and White’s win over the Wamps was the vast improvement from the meet against Weymouth.
“Our kids have had tremendous improvement from that first meet,” Jordan said. “In the mile, particularly, we’ve had runners improve 10-plus seconds, going from 5:18 to 5:02. The kids are dropping their times already. In practice, we’ve been working more on strength as opposed to speed, but we’re already seeing times drop.”
