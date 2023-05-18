Many gathered in the Nangeroni Conference Room at BID Milton on April 27 to see the data gathered from the Youth Behavior Risk Survey and Youth Risk Survey presented by the Milton Coalition.
Stormy Leung, project coordinator, and Margaret Carels, co-director of the Milton Coalition, thanked everyone in attendance.
Special thanks went to Heidi Vaughan, executive director of the Forbes House Museum, with a certificate of appreciation to the museum for its work in raising awareness about opioid use disorder through the “Opium: Business of Addiction” exhibit.
Turning towards the youth survey, Leung and Carels began the results with a talk by Professor Margie Skeer from Tufts University’s School of Medicine, who spoke to attendees particularly about why adolescence is risky.
According to Skeer, adolescence is risky because adolescents are taking more risks, the payoffs associated with those risks are seen as important, and peers and the acceptance that adolescents get from their peers are significant.
Focusing on substance use, Skeer highlighted the risks of youth substance use, pointing out that they can lead to increased injury, impaired judgment, academic problems, changes in brain structure and fashion, substance use disorders, and respiratory problems and lung disease caused by vaping.
Skeer emphasized that prevention of substance use is most effective when it is proactive, context-based, and strategic.
Following Skeer’s talk, Leung and Carel began to talk about the results gathered from the Youth Behavior Risk Survey administered at Milton High School (MHS) and the Youth Risk Survey administered at Pierce.
