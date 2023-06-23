What if teenagers in Milton who are drawn to gatherings at “the woods” in Cunningham Park that sometimes draw up to 100 people had other places to go in the evening?
What if parents and guardians didn’t openly or passively condone their young people going to the night time parties where alcohol and drugs are often consumed?
About 40 parents, educators, and members of the Milton Coalition joined together for a discussion on June 13 to discuss ways of breaking the cycle that they say puts kids at risk.
Coalition Co-Director Margaret Carels said that the discussion group was aimed at testing the waters to see if there is support in town to changing the culture in Milton that has existed for decades.
“No one is going to be able to turn this on their own,” she said in the meeting that was held at the Wildcat Den after school drop-in center.
Carels said the meeting was organized after the board of the Cunningham Park Foundation, which operates the park, expressed concern about the situation in May in a letter to the Milton Times.
Carels said the Coalition, which was founded under the Milton Health Department in 2014, also responded with a letter of support for the foundation since it encourages residents to work together toward the common goal of a safe, healthy, and drug-free community.
The group agreed to continue to meet on the topic to see if long and short-term solutions can be found.
Carels said that parents need to start the preventative messaging about alcohol and drugs with their children when they are in preschool and continue to reinforce it.
