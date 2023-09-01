A love of serious gardening and enough land to cultivate have brought about the logical creation of the Common Sense Farm on a three-acre parcel on Robbins Street.
Milton couple Brian and Sarah Johnson recently received permission from the Planning Board to set up a farm stand and a greenhouse at their home at 152 Robbins St.
An artist rendering of the country-style market is hung on a kitchen wall inside the 12-bedroom stately Colonial Revival house where the Johnsons, four of their six children, and other families live in the community.
Brian, who operates BOJ Construction Company, said he will be in charge of the construction project, while his wife, who grew up on a farm in southern Vermont, will be the gardener.
“When we saw how big the yard was, we started thinking that somewhere along the way we could do some gardening,” Brian said in a recent interview at their home.
They currently have a couple of small gardens behind their home and a small greenhouse in which tomatoes at all stages of ripeness were growing with late season wildness.
“We figured it would be nice to do more gardening. That’s where the idea came from to do the farm market and the greenhouse,” Brian said. “We hope our little market will be a place that serves the neighborhood. We want to be able to offer products to the neighborhood and to the town.”
The Johnsons plan to grow as much produce and related products as possible from their site and possibly pull in products from other farms in the region.
Brian said Sarah makes pickles and jellies, does canning, and is also an accomplished baker who makes bread, muffins, and sweetbreads.
“Anything we can make and offer to the neighborhood,” he said. “This year we’ve had a very good cucumber crop and made a whole bunch of pickles.”
Six years ago, Sarah's parents, who were living in Dorchester, found the house and fell in love with it. They encouraged them to buy it and lived with them for a couple of years.
